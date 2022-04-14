Chainflip (FLIP) Tokenomics
Chainflip (FLIP) Information
Chainflip is a decentralised, trustless protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks and blockchains without losing custody of their assets in the process. The Chainflip protocol allows users to swap assets between major blockchains without any wrapped tokens, traditional bridging, and at extremely competitive pricing using a novel and unique ‘Just-inTime’ based Automated Market Maker, dubbed the JIT AMM. It is totally generalised, decentralised, and can be integrated with any chain using any transaction type. The protocol is secured by a set of 150 validators staking Chainflip’s native FLIP token. FLIP is primarily a utility token. Validators require FLIP in order to stake, and in turn are rewarded in FLIP. Value is returned indirectly to Validators through protocol fees. Additionally, every swap conducted on the platform results in the automatic buying and burning of FLIP tokens through the liquidity pool system, which puts deflationary pressure on the network as trading volume increases.
Chainflip (FLIP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chainflip (FLIP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Chainflip (FLIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chainflip (FLIP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLIP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLIP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FLIP's tokenomics, explore FLIP token's live price!
FLIP Price Prediction
Want to know where FLIP might be heading? Our FLIP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.