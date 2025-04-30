Chachamaru (CHACHA) Tokenomics
Chachamaru (CHACHA) Information
The Chacha Coin project, launched by the X user @pekotaro930 on April 30, 2025, is a cryptocurrency initiative inspired by their Shiba Inu dog named Chacha. Featuring whimsical artwork of Chacha with balloons on a hill, the project is intended purely for entertainment purposes, with @pekotaro930 explicitly stating that the coin holds no monetary value. As a self-described cryptocurrency novice, @pekotaro930 created Chacha Coin to engage their community, which includes over 100,000 followers and significant social media engagement, such as 1 million likes on a recent video. The token operates on a blockchain with the contract address 9Wkcek2EZFmJf5L2XmC5rfnNVBrdndbMe6yW8fbfbonk and has garnered community interest, with supporters forming a growing online presence and advocating for its visibility on platforms like decentralized exchanges (DEX). Despite its playful origins, some community members see potential in its narrative as a lighthearted, dog-themed cryptocurrency.
Chachamaru (CHACHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Chachamaru (CHACHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chachamaru (CHACHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHACHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHACHA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
CHACHA Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.