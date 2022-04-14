Cedar (CDR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cedar (CDR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cedar (CDR) Information Cedar is a community-governed, reward-focused utility token built on the Solana blockchain. Formed through the merger of two successful Binance-based tokens, Cedar empowers its holders through decentralized governance and real utility. With rewards generated from existing treasury assets, liquidity fees, and platform profits, Cedar aims to set a new standard for transparency, innovation, and community-led growth in Web3. Official Website: https://www.cedardao.com/ Buy CDR Now!

Cedar (CDR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cedar (CDR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.50M $ 13.50M $ 13.50M Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.50M $ 13.50M $ 13.50M All-Time High: $ 0.01982456 $ 0.01982456 $ 0.01982456 All-Time Low: $ 0.0128004 $ 0.0128004 $ 0.0128004 Current Price: $ 0.01348675 $ 0.01348675 $ 0.01348675 Learn more about Cedar (CDR) price

Cedar (CDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cedar (CDR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CDR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CDR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CDR's tokenomics, explore CDR token's live price!

