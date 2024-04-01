Catino (CATINO) Tokenomics
Catino ($CATINO) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by one of the most iconic cat memes in recent memory, also named Catino. Launched on April 1, 2024, $CATINO pays homage to the most legendary cat known, cherished by millions worldwide for its amusing appearance.
$CATINO has no tax on transactions, its liquidity is burnt (permanently locked), and mint authority was revoked at launch, ensuring it is a completely decentralised memecoin.
The sole aim of Catino's launch was to make cats great again in a memecoin world long dominated by dogs, with the ultimate goal of becoming the number one cat memecoin globally.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Catino (CATINO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Catino (CATINO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATINO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATINO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
