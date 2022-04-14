CAPPYBARA (CAPPY) Tokenomics
CAPPYBARA (CAPPY) Information
Our project revolves around Cappybara and its cryptocurrency, $CAPPY, a unique and inspiring token. Cappybara embodies the serene and sociable nature of its namesake, the capybara—renowned for its calm demeanor and its ability to form friendships with everyone.
The vision behind $CAPPY is to promote a way of life rooted in peace, inclusivity, and love—values that reflect the essence of the capybara. Our mission is to foster a community that embraces harmony and kindness, empowering people to face challenges with a calm mindset and build bridges of friendship in a divided world.
Cappybara isn’t just a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement that represents global peace, connection, and shared happiness. With $CAPPY, we’re striving to spread the capybara spirit across the world, one token at a time.
CAPPYBARA (CAPPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CAPPYBARA (CAPPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CAPPYBARA (CAPPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CAPPYBARA (CAPPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAPPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CAPPY's tokenomics, explore CAPPY token's live price!
CAPPY Price Prediction
Want to know where CAPPY might be heading? Our CAPPY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.