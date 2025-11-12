Bware (INFRA) Tokenomics
Bware (INFRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bware (INFRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bware (INFRA) Information
What is the project about? Bware Labs is a provider of multichain, scalable solutions, focused on infrastructure and dev tools. Founded in 2020, in Bucharest, Romania, Bware Labs aims to solve efficiency and performance challenges in the Web3 industry.
What makes your project unique? Providing unparalleled quality, performance, and ease of use to blockchain API, Blast, Bware Labs API platform innovates by decentralizing its infrastructure through onboarding third-party node providers to participate in the platform. It does this by being the first to adopt a reward model for node runners, incentivizing them in order to increase the decentralization of the platform and ultimately improve access to supported blockchains.
History of your project. The Bware Labs founders set out to build an alternative infrastructure platform that focused on high performance, decentralization, security, and accessibility all at the same time, without relying on a centralized authority. This is how Blast, Bware Labs decentralized API platform appeared. Bware Labs now offers a full range of services for Avalanche Subnets and Polygon Supernets, validators, custom indexing services on the Klaytn Network, snapshot services for Aptos, XPLA, Persistence, OKP4, Nolus and Uptick, faucet services, and they are bridge operators for Avalanche, deBridge, Axelar, and Connext.
What’s next for your project? Bware Labs expanded well over the blockchain infrastructure business and is aiming to become an all-encompassing ecosystem for all the tools the Web3 players need, servicing not only builders, but also enterprises, blockchains, and App Chains.
What can your token be used for? $INFRA is the ERC20 token that enables Blast to run permissionless. The node providers in Blast are rewarded with the INFRA token if they can sustain the quality required by Bware Labs' proprietary Integrity protocol. Holders will be able to stake tokens, run their own nodes, or delegate them to earn more yield.
Bware (INFRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bware (INFRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INFRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INFRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand INFRA's tokenomics, explore INFRA token's live price!
INFRA Price Prediction
Want to know where INFRA might be heading? Our INFRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for