Butter (BUTTER) Information

What is the project about? Meme token about the love for butter. Butter is a community project.

What makes your project unique? There is no other community dedicated to the love of Butter

History of your project. Project is 1 day old

What’s next for your project? We are planning on spreading $Butter as far and wide as we can

What can your token be used for? Butter itself has no use case other than removing the negative effects of margarine. In today's society we are getting back to our roots and spreading that Vitamin A, D, E, and K.