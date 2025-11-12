Boopa (BOOPA) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 39.55K
$ 39.55K$ 39.55K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 39.55K
$ 39.55K$ 39.55K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01075817
$ 0.01075817$ 0.01075817
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Boopa (BOOPA) Information

Meet $BOOPA, the first-ever dog memecoin born on the Solana blockchain via Boop.fun — where memes meet speed. Boopa isn’t just a token; it’s a bark of rebellion against boring utility coins. With lightning-fast Solana tech and a tail-wagging community, $BOOPA is here to boop, bark, and moon.

Whether you’re here for the memes, the vibes, or the wag-to-earn culture, Boopa welcomes you to the pack. No roadmap, no promises — just pure, unstoppable meme energy

Official Website:
https://boopa.xyz

Boopa (BOOPA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Boopa (BOOPA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BOOPA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BOOPA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

