BOGUS (BOGUS) Tokenomics

BOGUS (BOGUS) Information

BOGUS is a lifestyle coin that is aimed at normalizing and humanizing the cryptocurrency trading industry. We believe many culturecoins are driven around hype or the picture of an animal; instead, we are driven by a thesis that everything is BOGUS and to create a community where members feel empowered to share examples in their life that is BOGUS.

We are also using the token to reflect on the industry and create awareness on how we've grown and matured. For example, on our roadmap, we are developing a program to collect "valueless" non-fungible token art -- or create a BOGUS art collection as we say. Art that was previously sold for exorbitant amounts, many NFTs are now worthless, at least financially. While they may no longer maintain financial value, those tokens retain value in being historical artifacts in the digital art space. Nevertheless, the early speculative nature of NFTs was BOGUS, so the goal of this art collection is to self-reflect on the industries BOGUS behavior while honoring the art created by artists.

Overall, our goal is steady growth that is focused on the community and embracing what is BOGUS in this world.

Official Website:
https://www.bogus.club/

BOGUS (BOGUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BOGUS (BOGUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 43.69K
$ 43.69K$ 43.69K
Total Supply:
$ 828.48M
$ 828.48M$ 828.48M
Circulating Supply:
$ 828.48M
$ 828.48M$ 828.48M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 43.69K
$ 43.69K$ 43.69K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00803313
$ 0.00803313$ 0.00803313
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00003293
$ 0.00003293$ 0.00003293
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

BOGUS (BOGUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BOGUS (BOGUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BOGUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BOGUS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BOGUS's tokenomics, explore BOGUS token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.