BLES is the governance token of the Blind Boxes platform. In total, only 100,000,000 $BLES will ever be minted. Out of the total supply, a minimum of 50,000,000 $BLES will be reserved for community issuance. The primary way to acquire $BLES is by participating in the Blind Boxes ecosystem. For example, players mine tokens each time they open a Blind Box. Other ways to acquire $BLES include: • selling NFTs for $BLES • acquiring $BLES through centralized and decentralized exchanges • receiving a Foundation Grant as a creator • participating in Blind Boxes community events
The Blind Boxes DAO allows BLES token holders to propose features and vote on the development of the platform. Through this mechanism, governance issues and key developmental decisions are decided in a distributed, transparent, and equitable manner.
Understanding the tokenomics of Blind Boxes (BLES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
