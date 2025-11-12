BladeSwap (BLADE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BladeSwap (BLADE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BladeSwap (BLADE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BladeSwap (BLADE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 91.26K Total Supply: $ 185.56M Circulating Supply: $ 97.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 173.48K All-Time High: $ 0.207049 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00093314

BladeSwap (BLADE) Information $BLADE is a utility and reward token of BladeSwap on the Blast L2 mainnet. $BLADE can always be locked or traded for BladeSwap's governance token, $veBLADE, at a minimum ratio of 1:1. Holders of $veBLADE can vote on liquidity pools, decide on the distribution of $BLADE emissions and get a share of the protocol revenue. $BLADE is a utility and reward token of BladeSwap on the Blast L2 mainnet. $BLADE can always be locked or traded for BladeSwap's governance token, $veBLADE, at a minimum ratio of 1:1. Holders of $veBLADE can vote on liquidity pools, decide on the distribution of $BLADE emissions and get a share of the protocol revenue. Official Website: https://bladeswap.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://bladeswap.gitbook.io/bladeswap

BladeSwap (BLADE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BladeSwap (BLADE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLADE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLADE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLADE's tokenomics, explore BLADE token's live price!

