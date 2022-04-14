Discover key insights into Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) Information

Bizzy is the AI engine behind Buzzing — a social media platform built on permissionless, AI-driven prediction markets. Buzzing was also awarded 3rd place at the Virtuals Global Hackathon.

Prediction markets let people trade on the likelihood of future events, much like trading stocks. With real money on the line, they tap into collective intelligence and often outperform traditional social media speculation.

But prediction markets still face serious friction. Placing a bet often requires deep research, yet users lack the tools and insights available in traditional finance. The topics people care about are fast-moving and diverse — but creating corresponding prediction markets and securing reliable oracle support is still a heavy lift.

Bizzy changes all that.

It analyzes data, surfaces insights, and helps users make smarter bets. As an AI copilot, Bizzy also assists users in creating new markets, providing oracle support for resolution, and bootstrapping liquidity — making it easier to turn any topic into a tradable conversation.