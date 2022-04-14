Discover key insights into Bitcoin Treasury Machine (BTM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Bitcoin Treasury Machine (BTM) Information

$BTM is a community-driven cryptocurrency focused on sustainability, rewards, and long-term value. Our ecosystem includes "BTC rewards, a deflationary with 5% fee model with 100% LP burned, and continuous development to drive adoption.

By holding $BTM, users earn passive Bitcoin rewards, making it a unique way to grow your BTC holdings automatically. We are committed to transparency, security, and building a thriving DeFi ecosystem.