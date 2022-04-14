Discover key insights into Bitcoin on Base (BTCB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Bitcoin on Base (BTCB) Information

Bitcoin on Base is your your second chance at Bitcoin. Buy BTCB, Hold BTCB, and get airdropped cbBTC. Wrapped Coinbase Bitcoin will be dropped twice a year to wallets holding atleast 2,400 BTCT tokens.

Bitcoin on Base (BTCB) combines the scarcity of Bitcoin with the speed, security and scalability of Base. Your second chance at Bitcoin has arrived.