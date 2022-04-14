BITARD (BITARD) Tokenomics

BITARD (BITARD) Information

Bitard is a Solana-based meme coin created to highlight and address the presence of bad actors in the cryptocurrency space. We offer a safe haven for anyone who has been negatively affected by scams, including rug pulls and other deceptive practices. Our upcoming suite of safety bots positions us to fundamentally transform the Solana blockchain, promoting security and trust. Bitard stands out in a crowded market, targeting a broader audience than all Solana-based pet-themed coins combined. With our hilarious memes, catchy music, addictive games, and breathtaking comics, we're destined to win your heart. Bitard is dedicated to supporting every project, community, and individual who has suffered from fraudulent activities. Join us in leading this revolution.

Official Website:
https://bitard-solana.com/
Whitepaper:
https://bitard-solana.com/Bitard_Whitepaper.pdf

BITARD (BITARD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BITARD (BITARD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 10.74K
Total Supply:
$ 999.05M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.05M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 10.74K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0022411
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
BITARD (BITARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BITARD (BITARD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BITARD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BITARD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BITARD's tokenomics, explore BITARD token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.