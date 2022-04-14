Bingo (BINGO) Tokenomics
Bingo (BINGO) Information
Not just any ape… Bingo was born lucky. While others aped into rugs, Bingo aped into jackpots. Every token he touched turned into gold (or at least a solid 3x before lunch). They say Bingo once flipped a free mint into a Lambo, blindfolded, with gas fees at zero. His secret? Pure, unfiltered BASE-chain luck and a little meme magic. Now, the legend lives on through $BINGO, the meme coin of the lucky few. Backed by vibes, powered by apes, and running wild on Base. Because when the market gets bananas… you'll want Bingo on your side.
Bingo (BINGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Bingo (BINGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bingo (BINGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BINGO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BINGO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
