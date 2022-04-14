BIG JIM (BIGJIM) Tokenomics

BIG JIM (BIGJIM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BIG JIM (BIGJIM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BIG JIM (BIGJIM) Information

BigJim ($BIGJIM) is a memecoin with a mission to inspire strength, discipline, and ambition. Built on the Solana blockchain, it combines high-quality content, community-driven growth, and a long-term vision to lead the memecoin space.

BigJim is focused on delivering value beyond hype. It features the first-ever podcast by a memecoin, releasing weekly episodes and daily clips across social platforms to educate, motivate, and engage its audience.

This project is built for those who value principles, strategy, and resilience. It’s designed as a long-term investment with a focus on building a legacy and empowering a community committed to real growth and impact.

Official Website:
https://www.bigjim.io/

BIG JIM (BIGJIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BIG JIM (BIGJIM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.84K
$ 9.84K$ 9.84K
Total Supply:
$ 988.56B
$ 988.56B$ 988.56B
Circulating Supply:
$ 988.56B
$ 988.56B$ 988.56B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.84K
$ 9.84K$ 9.84K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

BIG JIM (BIGJIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BIG JIM (BIGJIM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BIGJIM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BIGJIM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BIGJIM's tokenomics, explore BIGJIM token's live price!

BIGJIM Price Prediction

Want to know where BIGJIM might be heading? Our BIGJIM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.