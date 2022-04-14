Beth ($BETH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Beth ($BETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Beth ($BETH) Information

The $Beth Vision: From Meme to Machine $Beth isn’t about being “just another token.” It’s a business. It’s a movement. It’s a proof-of-concept. Beth can build something bigger than the memes themselves. Here’s what we’re building: • Community: A growing network of holders and fans who believe in $BETH’s community. • Utility: From a Clothing Brand to a gated group and eventual tools, $BETH is building an ecosystem that provides real value and a profit for burning $BETH supply. • Revenue: Merchandising: Beth-themed apparel and accessories with all profits directed to buying and burning $Beth tokens. With unique branding strategies of course. Future Projects: Plans for $Beth Academy and $Beth Tools will bring even more value to the ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://bethonsolana.com/
Whitepaper:
https://bethonsolana.com/whitepaper

Beth ($BETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beth ($BETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 32.77K
$ 32.77K
Total Supply:
$ 989.90M
$ 989.90M
Circulating Supply:
$ 937.83M
$ 937.83M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 34.58K
$ 34.58K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01495483
$ 0.01495483
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Beth ($BETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Beth ($BETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $BETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $BETH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $BETH's tokenomics, explore $BETH token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.