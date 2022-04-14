Best Patent Token (BPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Best Patent Token (BPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The BPT project aims to transform patents into digital assets by integrating blockchain technology, enhancing the management and commercialization of patents. This initiative allows patent owners to tokenize their inventions and offer them on the market, facilitating a new ecosystem where investors can generate returns by investing in these tokenized patent assets. Furthermore, BPT tokens serve as a medium of exchange within the platform, used for accessing various services and conducting transactions related to patents. This system significantly improves transparency and accessibility in the patent industry.

Best Patent Token (BPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Best Patent Token (BPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 812.36K $ 812.36K $ 812.36K Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.70B $ 2.70B $ 2.70B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.50M $ 1.50M $ 1.50M All-Time High: $ 0.00236637 $ 0.00236637 $ 0.00236637 All-Time Low: $ 0.00029338 $ 0.00029338 $ 0.00029338 Current Price: $ 0.00030108 $ 0.00030108 $ 0.00030108 Learn more about Best Patent Token (BPT) price

Best Patent Token (BPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Best Patent Token (BPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BPT's tokenomics, explore BPT token's live price!

Want to know where BPT might be heading? Our BPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

