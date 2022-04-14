Bent Finance (BENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bent Finance (BENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bent Finance (BENT) Information BENT is a staking and farming platform that enhances your curve to elevate your yields. By the people for the people. Official Website: https://app.bentfinance.com/

Bent Finance (BENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bent Finance (BENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 289.30K Total Supply: $ 50.01M Circulating Supply: $ 7.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.05M All-Time High: $ 15.98 All-Time Low: $ 0.00822798 Current Price: $ 0.04108538

Bent Finance (BENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bent Finance (BENT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

