Bent Finance Price (BENT)
The live price of Bent Finance (BENT) today is 0.0291637 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 205.63K USD. BENT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bent Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 754.39 USD
- Bent Finance price change within the day is -0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.05M USD
During today, the price change of Bent Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bent Finance to USD was $ +0.0201515450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bent Finance to USD was $ +0.0577423061.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bent Finance to USD was $ +0.017519102161384237.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.23%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0201515450
|+69.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0577423061
|+197.99%
|90 Days
|$ +0.017519102161384237
|+150.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bent Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.49%
-0.23%
-12.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BENT is a staking and farming platform that enhances your curve to elevate your yields. By the people for the people.
|1 BENT to AUD
A$0.04666192
|1 BENT to GBP
￡0.023039323
|1 BENT to EUR
€0.027997152
|1 BENT to USD
$0.0291637
|1 BENT to MYR
RM0.130945013
|1 BENT to TRY
₺1.027728788
|1 BENT to JPY
¥4.583075455
|1 BENT to RUB
₽2.951949714
|1 BENT to INR
₹2.481539233
|1 BENT to IDR
Rp470.382192211
|1 BENT to PHP
₱1.707242998
|1 BENT to EGP
￡E.1.489681796
|1 BENT to BRL
R$0.180523303
|1 BENT to CAD
C$0.041704091
|1 BENT to BDT
৳3.489145068
|1 BENT to NGN
₦45.214817206
|1 BENT to UAH
₴1.227208496
|1 BENT to VES
Bs1.4873487
|1 BENT to PKR
Rs8.134922478
|1 BENT to KZT
₸15.228992503
|1 BENT to THB
฿1.000606547
|1 BENT to TWD
NT$0.953069716
|1 BENT to CHF
Fr0.025955693
|1 BENT to HKD
HK$0.226601949
|1 BENT to MAD
.د.م0.293678459