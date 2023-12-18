AVAX HAS NO CHILL (NOCHILL) Information

NOCHILL is a cult catalyst token on Avalanche. Born out of The Arena and airdropped to Gladiator badge holders, NOCHILL is one of Avalanche's 5 culture catalyst tokens and no wider community can be found than the one that's formed around this token. The token was launched on December 18, 2023 and airdropped to roughly 300 users all holding the Gladiator badge. NOCHILL sports a diverse community of users - those native to the Avalanche ecosystem and those natives to other EVM ecosystems. NOCHILL can refer to the fact that the community says it like it is without sugar coating the words. NOCHILL is a lifestyle.