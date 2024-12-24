AVAX HAS NO CHILL Price (NOCHILL)
The live price of AVAX HAS NO CHILL (NOCHILL) today is 0.00246827 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.83M USD. NOCHILL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AVAX HAS NO CHILL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 186.76K USD
- AVAX HAS NO CHILL price change within the day is -4.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.55B USD
During today, the price change of AVAX HAS NO CHILL to USD was $ -0.000103120448691346.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AVAX HAS NO CHILL to USD was $ -0.0009855811.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AVAX HAS NO CHILL to USD was $ -0.0004283134.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AVAX HAS NO CHILL to USD was $ -0.00231265685369676.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000103120448691346
|-4.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009855811
|-39.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004283134
|-17.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00231265685369676
|-48.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of AVAX HAS NO CHILL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
-4.01%
-29.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NOCHILL is a cult catalyst token on Avalanche. Born out of The Arena and airdropped to Gladiator badge holders, NOCHILL is one of Avalanche's 5 culture catalyst tokens and no wider community can be found than the one that's formed around this token. The token was launched on December 18, 2023 and airdropped to roughly 300 users all holding the Gladiator badge. NOCHILL sports a diverse community of users - those native to the Avalanche ecosystem and those natives to other EVM ecosystems. NOCHILL can refer to the fact that the community says it like it is without sugar coating the words. NOCHILL is a lifestyle.
|1 NOCHILL to AUD
A$0.003949232
|1 NOCHILL to GBP
￡0.0019499333
|1 NOCHILL to EUR
€0.0023695392
|1 NOCHILL to USD
$0.00246827
|1 NOCHILL to MYR
RM0.0110825323
|1 NOCHILL to TRY
₺0.086883104
|1 NOCHILL to JPY
¥0.387765217
|1 NOCHILL to RUB
₽0.2498382894
|1 NOCHILL to INR
₹0.2100250943
|1 NOCHILL to IDR
Rp39.8108008781
|1 NOCHILL to PHP
₱0.1445172085
|1 NOCHILL to EGP
￡E.0.1260792316
|1 NOCHILL to BRL
R$0.0152785913
|1 NOCHILL to CAD
C$0.0035296261
|1 NOCHILL to BDT
৳0.2953038228
|1 NOCHILL to NGN
₦3.8208325946
|1 NOCHILL to UAH
₴0.1038648016
|1 NOCHILL to VES
Bs0.12588177
|1 NOCHILL to PKR
Rs0.6884992338
|1 NOCHILL to KZT
₸1.2889059113
|1 NOCHILL to THB
฿0.084661661
|1 NOCHILL to TWD
NT$0.080712429
|1 NOCHILL to CHF
Fr0.0021967603
|1 NOCHILL to HKD
HK$0.0191537752
|1 NOCHILL to MAD
.د.م0.0248554789