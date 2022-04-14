aSUGAR (ASUGAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into aSUGAR (ASUGAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

aSUGAR (ASUGAR) Information Jiko is a DeFi yield optimizer gamified as a PvP idle card game. Users stake in single-sided pools to earn yield while powering up their cards—whose stats scale with token and NFT prices. By integrating liquid staking, CDPs (collateralized debt positions), and gamification, Jiko transforms passive financial activities into a dynamic player-versus-player (PvP) experience. Built natively on Berachain, it introduces a new era where financial acumen and PvP strategy work hand-in-hand. Official Website: https://app.beraji.com Buy ASUGAR Now!

aSUGAR (ASUGAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for aSUGAR (ASUGAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 314.82K $ 314.82K $ 314.82K Total Supply: $ 4.41M $ 4.41M $ 4.41M Circulating Supply: $ 4.41M $ 4.41M $ 4.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 314.82K $ 314.82K $ 314.82K All-Time High: $ 0.099079 $ 0.099079 $ 0.099079 All-Time Low: $ 0.067696 $ 0.067696 $ 0.067696 Current Price: $ 0.07163 $ 0.07163 $ 0.07163 Learn more about aSUGAR (ASUGAR) price

aSUGAR (ASUGAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of aSUGAR (ASUGAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASUGAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASUGAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

