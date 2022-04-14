Discover key insights into Aster Staked BNB (ASBNB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Aster Staked BNB (ASBNB) Information

Aster is a decentralized perpetual exchange built for everyone. It offers MEV-free, one-click trading with up to 1001x leverage in Simple Mode, and full-featured, pro-grade tools in Pro Mode. Backed by YZi Labs, Aster is building the future of DeFi: fast, flexible, and community-first.

Aster's asBNB is a BNB liquid staking derivative that accrue rewards from Binance Launchpools, HODLer airdrops and Megadrops.