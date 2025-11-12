Anonymous Coding Cult (ACC) is a privacy-focused ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. The project develops a suite of Telegram bots and mini-apps that provide practical, real-world utility for cryptocurrency users, with a core emphasis on user privacy and anonymous transactions. These include tools for purchasing gift cards, obtaining virtual credit cards, conducting cross-chain swaps via Monero, and running on-chain contests and volume strategies. ACC operates with a transparent, zero-tax contract and aims to deliver accessible, privacy-preserving blockchain tools without requiring personal data or KYC. All core utilities are integrated into Telegram for global accessibility.