Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 899.77K Total Supply: $ 11.45K Circulating Supply: $ 11.45K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 899.77K All-Time High: $ 83.74 All-Time Low: $ 50.57 Current Price: $ 78.58

Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Information Anduril builds AI-driven defense systems, including autonomous drones and perimeter sensors. Their platforms integrate real-time data and computer vision to enhance situational awareness for military and border security applications. Anduril builds AI-driven defense systems, including autonomous drones and perimeter sensors. Their platforms integrate real-time data and computer vision to enhance situational awareness for military and border security applications. Official Website: https://prestocks.com/anduril

Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANDURIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANDURIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANDURIL's tokenomics, explore ANDURIL token's live price!

