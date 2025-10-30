Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Anduril PreStocks price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much ANDURIL will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Anduril PreStocks % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Anduril PreStocks Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Anduril PreStocks could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 82.83 in 2025. Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Anduril PreStocks could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 86.9715 in 2026. Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of ANDURIL is $ 91.3200 with a 10.25% growth rate. Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of ANDURIL is $ 95.8860 with a 15.76% growth rate. Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ANDURIL in 2029 is $ 100.6803 along with 21.55% growth rate. Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ANDURIL in 2030 is $ 105.7144 along with 27.63% growth rate. Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Anduril PreStocks could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 172.1976. Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Anduril PreStocks could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 280.4917. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 82.83 0.00%

2026 $ 86.9715 5.00%

2027 $ 91.3200 10.25%

2028 $ 95.8860 15.76%

2029 $ 100.6803 21.55%

2030 $ 105.7144 27.63%

2031 $ 111.0001 34.01%

2032 $ 116.5501 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 122.3776 47.75%

2034 $ 128.4965 55.13%

2035 $ 134.9213 62.89%

2036 $ 141.6674 71.03%

2037 $ 148.7507 79.59%

2038 $ 156.1883 88.56%

2039 $ 163.9977 97.99%

2040 $ 172.1976 107.89% Show More Short Term Anduril PreStocks Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 82.83 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 82.8413 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 82.9094 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 83.1703 0.41% Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ANDURIL on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $82.83 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ANDURIL, using a 5% annual growth input, is $82.8413 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for ANDURIL, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $82.9094 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ANDURIL is $83.1703 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Anduril PreStocks Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 948.35K$ 948.35K $ 948.35K Circulation Supply 11.45K 11.45K 11.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest ANDURIL price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, ANDURIL has a circulating supply of 11.45K and a total market capitalization of $ 948.35K. View Live ANDURIL Price

Anduril PreStocks Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Anduril PreStocks live price page, the current price of Anduril PreStocks is 82.83USD. The circulating supply of Anduril PreStocks(ANDURIL) is 11.45K ANDURIL , giving it a market capitalization of $948,350 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 34.54% $ 21.26 $ 83.74 $ 61.15

7 Days 50.49% $ 41.8180 $ 83.7333 $ 55.5389

30 Days 37.58% $ 31.1251 $ 83.7333 $ 55.5389 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Anduril PreStocks has shown a price movement of $21.26 , reflecting a 34.54% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Anduril PreStocks was trading at a high of $83.7333 and a low of $55.5389 . It had witnessed a price change of 50.49% . This recent trend showcases ANDURIL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Anduril PreStocks has experienced a 37.58% change, reflecting approximately $31.1251 to its value. This indicates that ANDURIL could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Anduril PreStocks (ANDURIL) Price Prediction Module Work? The Anduril PreStocks Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ANDURIL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Anduril PreStocks over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ANDURIL, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Anduril PreStocks. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ANDURIL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ANDURIL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Anduril PreStocks.

Why is ANDURIL Price Prediction Important?

ANDURIL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

