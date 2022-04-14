Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Amnis Aptos (AMAPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) Information Amnis Finance - a Pioneering Liquidity Staking on Aptos. As a foundational component of the Aptos ecosystem, Amnis Finance introduces a secure, user-friendly and innovative liquid staking protocol that empowers users to effortlessly maximize returns on their APT tokens while unlocking their liquidity. amAPT acts as a stablecoin loosely pegged to APT, so that 1 amAPT always represents 1 APT and the amount of amAPT in circulation matches the amount of APT in the Amnis Finance. When APT is sent to the Amnis Finance, an equivalent amount of amATP is minted. Official Website: https://amnis.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.amnis.finance/

Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Amnis Aptos (AMAPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 119.03M Total Supply: $ 25.21M Circulating Supply: $ 25.20M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 119.05M All-Time High: $ 18.83 All-Time Low: $ 3.76 Current Price: $ 4.72

Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMAPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMAPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

AMAPT Price Prediction Want to know where AMAPT might be heading? Our AMAPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

