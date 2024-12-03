Amaterasu (AMA) Tokenomics
Launched on December 3rd, 2024, Amaterasu is the first Hybrid project on Aptos, pioneering a new token standard called Hybrid Assets. Developed by a team predominantly based in Singapore, they’re an IP-based project accompanied by a product approach aiming to solve the DeFi fragmentation within the Aptos Ecosystem. Amaterasu aims to develop its IP through the means of Japanese Animation and artwork, along with collaborations with prominent web2 and web3 IP-centric projects. Through the utilisation of Aptos’ on-chain randomness, the Amaterasu NFT collection will have a new function whereby metadata is not pre-determined. As a result, there is a 2-step reveal process involved to reveal metadata. This allows for traits can be inserted into the existing trait pool. Furthermore, an NFT trait rerolling function allows for individual traits to be generated through weightage probabilities, which can be modified to create trait drops, creating a gamified Gacha experience. In addition, Amaterasu will be building a DeFi Aggregator on Aptos. The Aggregator will link together existing projects within the DeFi space on Aptos, aiming to provide a smoother user experience.
Understanding the tokenomics of Amaterasu (AMA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AMA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
