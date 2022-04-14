AMATERASU OMIKAMI (OMIKAMI) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Omikami, inspired by the Sun Goddess and the Universe, is a decentralized venture on the Ethereum blockchain. It combines ancient divinity's aura with innovative blockchain solutions for enhanced transparency and efficiency.
What makes your project unique? Omikami fuses celestial vision with cutting-edge technology. With utilities like Kami burn bot, Apollo buy bot, and OmiAI bot, and offerings like kami debit cards and thematic merchandise, Omikami stands out as an experience, not just a token.
History of your project. Launching a year ago, Omikami has grown from a vision into a recognized entity in the crypto realm. Our journey includes a positive SolidProof audit and utility developments, further amplified by our presence in major PR articles.
What’s next for your project? We're developing our own swap platform and exploring charitable avenues. Additionally, we're focused on enhancing our existing utilities, aiming to evolve Omikami into a holistic, adaptive ecosystem.
What can your token be used for? Omikami token powers tools like the Kami burn bot, Apollo buy bot, and OmiAI bot. It's central to our upcoming swap and will integrate with real-world utilities, like our Kami debit cards, bringing Omikami's power into daily transactions.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AMATERASU OMIKAMI (OMIKAMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of AMATERASU OMIKAMI (OMIKAMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OMIKAMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OMIKAMI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
