Alkimi ($ADS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Alkimi ($ADS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Alkimi ($ADS) Information

Alkimi is a decentralized advertising exchange built on a Direct Acyclic Graph and using an ERC20 Token. By using the OpenRTB standards for programmatic advertising, Alkimi will host a media exchange auction in real-time on chain by developing a hosted state channel, AlEx. This makes Alkimi the worlds first Decentralised Advertising Exchange. Alkimi is facilitating a programmatic exchange that will provide cost savings and fraud prevention for all stakeholders in the advertising industry by using a network of distributed Nodes. Alkimi is 10X cheaper than the incumbents within the $500bn (2022) digital advertising industry. Alkimi has been developed to enable speed and security for complex data processing. Typically a transaction is completed with in 1/100th of a second allowing instant reconciliation for all participants.

Official Website:
https://www.alkimi.org
Whitepaper:
https://www.alkimi.org/docs/alkimi-whitepaper.pdf

Alkimi ($ADS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alkimi ($ADS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 22.93M
Total Supply:
$ 250.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 192.11M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 29.83M
All-Time High:
$ 0.888267
All-Time Low:
$ 0.04261546
Current Price:
$ 0.119174
Alkimi ($ADS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Alkimi ($ADS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $ADS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $ADS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $ADS's tokenomics, explore $ADS token's live price!

$ADS Price Prediction

Want to know where $ADS might be heading? Our $ADS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.