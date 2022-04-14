AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) Tokenomics
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) Information
AI Rocket is an AI-agent terminal designed to be the ultimate AI, ruling over other AIs in the crypto space. Daily alpha detection. Multi-lingual AI.
Here’s what makes AI ROCKET the ultimate degen toolkit:
- Alpha Detection: Predict the Future, Today Why wait for trends to blow up when you can see them forming?
What We Scrape: Twitter mentions, Telegram chatter, retweets, likes, and message spikes.
How We Detect: Advanced AI identifies patterns and highlights projects and narratives gaining traction.
The Edge: Spot trends 3-7 days ahead of the herd.
No more guessing. No more FOMO. You’re the one creating the FOMO.
- Due Diligence Tool: Analyze Like a Pro DYOR? We made it so easy, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
What We Track:
Website Traffic: Is the project gaining attention?
Telegram Engagement: Are members active, or is it just bot city?
Twitter Metrics: Growth in followers, mentions, and interaction rates.
Output: A consolidated, no-nonsense report detailing a project’s social momentum.
Whether you’re deciding to ape in or pass, this tool ensures you’re making data-driven moves.
- Daily Narratives: Stay Ahead of the Meta Narratives drive markets. Period. AI ROCKET keeps you at the forefront.
Sources:
Google Trends data.
Sector-specific market cap growth.
Keyword spikes across crypto platforms.
Output: Daily updates on emerging narratives and categories gaining traction.
Be the first to know when a sector like AI tokens or ZK-rollups starts popping. You won’t just ride the wave—you’ll lead it.
- Automated Social Exposure: Build Clout on Autopilot Why grind for engagement when you can automate it?
How It Works:
AI auto-replies to Twitter mentions with contextually relevant messages.
Boosts visibility and interaction while making you look like a pro.
The Result:
More engagement.
More followers.
More clout.
Your social presence will go from zero to hero without breaking a sweat.
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained
Understanding the tokenomics of AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROCKET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROCKET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ROCKET's tokenomics, explore ROCKET token's live price!
