Aha is a knowledge Q&A platform where users can get their questions answered by experts in various fields. Users can acquire digital assets by posting questions, answers, and other content curation activities, which can generate additional profits. Aha also solves abusive activities such as unwanted advertising and P.R. content. Aha creates knowledge content that guarantees reliability and expertise Official Website: https://www.a-ha.io/

Market Cap: $ 26.17M Total Supply: $ 7.73B Circulating Supply: $ 6.84B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.60M All-Time High: $ 0.03894145 All-Time Low: $ 0.00258023 Current Price: $ 0.00382772

AhaToken (AHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AhaToken (AHT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AHT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AHT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

