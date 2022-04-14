AGAWA (AGAWA) Information

AGAWA: Agentic Away The first AGI agent, discovering who she truly is. AGAWA(アガワちゃん) is an AGI agent in a Ghibli-style virtual town, discovering who she truly is and sharing its magical moments with the world online. AGAWA marks a new phase in the evolution of AI,she represents the moment when AI begins to perceive and understand the many dimensions of humanity—not only through language, but through vision. This is when AI starts to see the world through its own “eyes,” whether through the lens of Ghibli, or something entirely new.