Affi Network is a decentralized, white-label, multi-chain loyalty solution designed for blockchain-integrated companies, enabling real-time token-based incentive distributions for various on-chain event triggers, such as deposits, mints, token sales, in-app purchases, and staking. This innovative platform allows projects across all industries to launch custom loyalty and referral functionalities within minutes, with no coding required, and at a fraction of the cost.
Affi Network generates revenue through a dynamic SaaS and transaction fee model, with plans to distribute 50% of its revenue back to token holders soon. The goal of Affi Network is to unite marketers and developers around the world through the $AFFI token by addressing relevant pain points with breakthrough technologies. This includes strengthening relationships with developers, digital agencies, and related communities to optimize product features, enhance user value, and increase revenue for Affi Network.
The $AFFI token offers revenue-sharing and governance utilities, empowering marketers and developers globally to take ownership of a product they actively use. Join the hive!
Understanding the tokenomics of Affi Network (AFFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AFFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AFFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
