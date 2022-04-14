Acid Toad (TOAD) Information

$TOAD takes his surreal, psychedelic aesthetic to new heights. Released as part of the #HEDZ NFT collection by Matt_furie

TOAD, Matt Furie’s latest creation, perches in a foggy, surreal swamp - a twisted, psychedelic version of a classic toad. TOAD is inspired by the trippy aesthetics that Furie’s work embodies, bringing a surreal edge to the internet culture he helped shape with TOAD’s cousin PEPE. TOAD has surged in popularity, especially after Matt Furie himself tweeted about him, which sent waves through the community. This tweet was a major event, as Matt Furie rarely tweets, even about his own HEDZ NFT project, which has been quietly building a strong foundation. TOAD is the ONLY toad other than PEPE that Matt Furie tweeted about!

To fans, TOAD is more than just a meme - it’s an emblem of Furie’s unique influence. With its sharp colors, hypnotic eyes, and aura of mystery, TOAD symbolizes a nostalgic yet edgy internet subculture, standing as a playful but potent homage to PEPE’s success. For collectors and fans alike, TOAD feels like a symbol on the brink of something big, an internet relic that’s ready to ripple across the meme world.