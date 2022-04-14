achi (ACHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into achi (ACHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

achi (ACHI) Information Achi: Unleashing the Fun in Crypto! Join the Achi community, a unique meme project inspired by the beloved dog in dogwifhat. Achi brings humor and creativity to the crypto space, combining the power of blockchain with a playful and engaging mascot. Explore the world of Achi memes, trade limited edition NFTs, and be part of a vibrant community where laughter meets decentralized finance. Embrace the lighter side of crypto with Achi – where every meme has a tokenomics tale!

achi (ACHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for achi (ACHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 370.50K $ 370.50K $ 370.50K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 370.50K $ 370.50K $ 370.50K All-Time High: $ 0.01651393 $ 0.01651393 $ 0.01651393 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0003686 $ 0.0003686 $ 0.0003686 Learn more about achi (ACHI) price

achi (ACHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of achi (ACHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ACHI's tokenomics, explore ACHI token's live price!

