Abster (ABSTER) Information

Currently we are a meme coin on Abstract trying to promote our character. We are creating content about our character daily, and we plan to have utility in the future. Since Abstract is a new ecosystem, there is lots of room for us to build useful tools that other chains have, but that are not yet on Abstract. We plan to have our token at the forefront of these tools. We cannot share too many details as we are still figuring everything out, and we do not want to reveal anything confidential.