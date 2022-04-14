Zora (ZORA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zora (ZORA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zora (ZORA) Information ZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools. Official Website: https://zora.co/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x1111111111166b7fe7bd91427724b487980afc69 Buy ZORA Now!

Zora (ZORA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zora (ZORA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 253.71M $ 253.71M $ 253.71M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 3.21B $ 3.21B $ 3.21B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 789.72M $ 789.72M $ 789.72M All-Time High: $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 All-Time Low: $ 0.007769535500397865 $ 0.007769535500397865 $ 0.007769535500397865 Current Price: $ 0.078972 $ 0.078972 $ 0.078972 Learn more about Zora (ZORA) price

Zora (ZORA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zora (ZORA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZORA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZORA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZORA's tokenomics, explore ZORA token's live price!

