ZAYA AI (ZAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZAYA AI (ZAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZAYA AI (ZAI) Information ZayaAI is a ground-breaking ecosystem that aims to combat cancers by seeking to leverage the latest Al technologies and medical screening procedures to provide early detection, prevention, and treatment. The ecosystem consists of three interconnected business units: Zaya Artificial Intelligence, Zaya Medical Clinic, and Zaya Pathology Lab. These units work cohesively to deliver a wide range of medical services to patients, doctors, hospitals, medical clinics, pathology labs, pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. These services would be basically made accessible by means of the $ZAYA token alternatively, while receiving Rewards. Official Website: https://zayablockchain.com/ Whitepaper: https://zayablockchain.com/whitepaper-zaya.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9959413ec3eb6cee73ad16e6cd531352c9ce816f Buy ZAI Now!

ZAYA AI (ZAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZAYA AI (ZAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.4953 $ 0.4953 $ 0.4953 All-Time Low: $ 0.01045288588676434 $ 0.01045288588676434 $ 0.01045288588676434 Current Price: $ 0.01319 $ 0.01319 $ 0.01319 Learn more about ZAYA AI (ZAI) price

ZAYA AI (ZAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZAYA AI (ZAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZAI's tokenomics, explore ZAI token's live price!

How to Buy ZAI Interested in adding ZAYA AI (ZAI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ZAI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ZAI on MEXC now!

ZAYA AI (ZAI) Price History Analyzing the price history of ZAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ZAI Price History now!

ZAI Price Prediction Want to know where ZAI might be heading? Our ZAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!