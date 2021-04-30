XELS (XELS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XELS (XELS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XELS (XELS) Information XELS is an eco-conscious blockchain platform enabling corporations and individuals alike the ability to easily and transparently offset their carbon footprint by purchasing tokenized carbon offset credits. Official Website: https://www.gxgateway.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x397Deb686C72384FAd502A81f4d7fDb89e1f1280 Buy XELS Now!

XELS (XELS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XELS (XELS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 909.01K Total Supply: $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 909.01K All-Time High: $ 59.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.035240446976008484 Current Price: $ 0.043286 Learn more about XELS (XELS) price

XELS (XELS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XELS (XELS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XELS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XELS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XELS's tokenomics, explore XELS token's live price!

How to Buy XELS Interested in adding XELS (XELS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy XELS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy XELS on MEXC now!

XELS (XELS) Price History Analyzing the price history of XELS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore XELS Price History now!

XELS Price Prediction Want to know where XELS might be heading? Our XELS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XELS token's Price Prediction now!

