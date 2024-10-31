X Empire (X) Tokenomics

X Empire (X) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into X Empire (X), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
X Empire (X) Information

$X is a token based on the TON blockchain, designed to power the X Empire. X Empire combines AI, NFTs, and Web-3 technologies

https://xempire.io/
https://x.com/xempiregame/status/1835026441349800357?lang=en
https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQB4zZusHsbU2vVTPqjhlokIOoiZhEdCMT703CWEzhTOo__X

X Empire (X) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for X Empire (X), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 40.36M
Total Supply:
$ 690.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 690.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 40.36M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0006
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000033150709160184
Current Price:
$ 0.00005849
In-Depth Token Structure of X Empire (X)

Dive deeper into how X tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

X Empire’s token economics are designed to incentivize community participation, ensure fair distribution, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking schedules.

Token Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Name: X Empire (X)
  • Total Supply: 690,000,000,000 X
  • Initial Circulating Supply: 517,500,000,000 X
  • Launchpool Allocation: 2,939,400,000 X

Tokens are issued through a combination of airdrops, launchpool events, and community engagement programs. The Token Generation Event (TGE) was scheduled for late October 2024, marking the official launch and initial distribution.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Breakdown

CategoryPercentage of Total SupplyNotes
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33%Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at TGE
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%For ecosystem growth and community rewards
Existing Investors13%Gradual vesting, long-term commitment
Team20%Standard vesting, incentivizes long-term contribution
Ecosystem Fund2.4%For partnerships and ecosystem development
Livestreaming3%Marketing and platform promotion
Foundation2%For sustainability and long-term planning
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%For exchange listings and liquidity
  • Community Airdrop: 75% of the total supply is ultimately allocated to the community, with an additional 34.5 billion X tokens added during the “Chill Phase” to enhance player rewards.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • In-Game Utility: X tokens are used within the X Empire game for character upgrades, participation in business-themed challenges, and NFT avatar creation.
  • Airdrop Participation: Users can earn X tokens by participating in launchpool events and locking BTC or ETH in designated pools.
  • Holder Incentives: The "$X Holder Status" program rewards users who hold X tokens in their wallets for at least 30 days with exclusive benefits and partner airdrops.
  • Community Engagement: Additional tokens are distributed through new app features (e.g., the "Feed" app) to drive demand and engagement.

Locking Mechanism

Launchpool Locking Pools

PoolTotal X AirdropMax Lock (VIP1-7)Max Lock (VIP0)Min LockDistribution Mechanism
BTC Pool1,469,700,000 X2 BTC0.5 BTC0.0001 BTCProportional to user’s locked BTC
ETH Pool1,469,700,000 X15 ETH10 ETH0.002 ETHProportional to user’s locked ETH
  • Distribution: Airdrops from locking pools are distributed hourly based on the user’s locked volume, with hourly snapshots taken for accuracy.

Unlocking Time and Vesting Schedule

  • Unlocking Schedule: Tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release from July 2025 to July 2029.
  • Vesting: Team and investor allocations are subject to gradual vesting to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.
  • Community & Ecosystem: These allocations are unlocked progressively to support ongoing development and engagement.
  • By 2029: 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked.

Unlocking Visualization (Summary)

  • Initial Coin Offering (33%): Immediate release at TGE.
  • Team, Investors, Foundation, Ecosystem: Gradual unlocking over four years.
  • Community & Ecosystem Initiatives: Prioritized for early and ongoing distribution.

Additional Notes

  • NFT-to-X Token Conversion: There was a specific window (ending October 31, 2024) for converting NFT vouchers to X tokens, with on-chain withdrawals enabled for efficiency.
  • Optional “Chill Phase”: Players could opt in to earn an extra 5% of tokens, with all characters reset to maintain competitiveness.

Summary Table: Key Token Economics

MechanismDetails
IssuanceTGE, airdrops, launchpool, NFT conversion
AllocationICO, community, team, investors, ecosystem, foundation, liquidity
UsageIn-game utility, NFT creation, airdrops, holder rewards, community engagement
IncentivesHolder status, partner airdrops, exclusive benefits, new app features
LockingBTC/ETH pools, hourly snapshots, proportional airdrop distribution
UnlockingLinear/staggered release, full unlock by 2029, vesting for team/investors

In conclusion:
X Empire’s token economics are structured to reward active participation, foster long-term commitment, and support sustainable ecosystem growth. The mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and unlocking are designed to balance immediate engagement with gradual, responsible token release, minimizing risks of sudden supply shocks and aligning incentives across all stakeholders.

X Empire (X) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of X Empire (X) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of X tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many X tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.