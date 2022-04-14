Wombat Exchange (WOM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wombat Exchange (WOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Information Wombat Exchange is a multi-chain stable swap built natively on the BNB Chain. Wombat adopts the concepts of asset-liability management and coverage ratio, enabling various stablecoins to be swapped at minimal slippage and the ability to single-stake stablecoins for sustainable yield. Official Website: https://wombat.exchange Whitepaper: https://www.wombat.exchange/Wombat_Whitepaper_Public.pdf Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xc0B314a8c08637685Fc3daFC477b92028c540CFB Buy WOM Now!

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wombat Exchange (WOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 198.12K $ 198.12K $ 198.12K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 58.53M $ 58.53M $ 58.53M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.2298 $ 0.2298 $ 0.2298 All-Time Low: $ 0.002555578068257099 $ 0.002555578068257099 $ 0.002555578068257099 Current Price: $ 0.003385 $ 0.003385 $ 0.003385 Learn more about Wombat Exchange (WOM) price

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wombat Exchange (WOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WOM's tokenomics, explore WOM token's live price!

How to Buy WOM Interested in adding Wombat Exchange (WOM) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy WOM, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy WOM on MEXC now!

Wombat Exchange (WOM) Price History Analyzing the price history of WOM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore WOM Price History now!

WOM Price Prediction Want to know where WOM might be heading? Our WOM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WOM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!