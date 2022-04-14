Winnerz (WNZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Winnerz (WNZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Winnerz (WNZ) Information Winnerz is a blockchain sport platform and ecosystem that encompasses wide range of sports, and benefits all participants including users, sports players, and suppliers. Winnerz also runs offline sports center franchises and competitions as well. Therefore, It can be said Winnerz is the online & offline operator utilizing blockchain. Official Website: https://en.winnerz.win/ Whitepaper: https://winnerz.win/asset/whitepaper/WINNERZ_whitepaper_en.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x02795795196f563fdafce8dd97fca4871ded51c3 Buy WNZ Now!

Winnerz (WNZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 371.71K
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 213.63M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.40M
All-Time High: $ 0.0673
All-Time Low: $ 0.001301550247603565
Current Price: $ 0.00174

Winnerz (WNZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Winnerz (WNZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WNZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WNZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WNZ's tokenomics, explore WNZ token's live price!

