Ambire Wallet is the Web3 wallet that makes self-custody easy and secure. It is the first hybrid Account abstraction wallet to support Basic (EOA) and Smart accounts, improving security and user experience. Official Website: https://www.ambire.com/ Whitepaper: https://ambire.notion.site/Ambire-Wallet-Whitepaper-d502e54caf584fe7a67f9b0a018cd10f Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x88800092ff476844f74dc2fc427974bbee2794ae

Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ambire Wallet (WALLET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.66M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 720.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.36M All-Time High: $ 0.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.000638616003044836 Current Price: $ 0.02036

Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ambire Wallet (WALLET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WALLET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WALLET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Ambire Wallet (WALLET) Price History Analyzing the price history of WALLET helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

