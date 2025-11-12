World3 (WAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into World3 (WAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

World3 (WAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for World3 (WAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 60.23M All-Time High: $ 0.0755 All-Time Low: -- Current Price: $ 0.06023

World3 (WAI) Information WORLD3 is a decentralized platform that empowers users to create and deploy AI agents capable of performing task automation and strategic operations across both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Powered by cutting-edge Agent VM technology and the WORLD3 AI Protocol, our platform enables users to build expert-level agents equipped with hierarchical planning, continuous execution, multi-chain connectivity, and cross-platform automation. WORLD3 is a decentralized platform that empowers users to create and deploy AI agents capable of performing task automation and strategic operations across both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Powered by cutting-edge Agent VM technology and the WORLD3 AI Protocol, our platform enables users to build expert-level agents equipped with hierarchical planning, continuous execution, multi-chain connectivity, and cross-platform automation. Official Website: https://world3.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.world3.ai/world3 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x1E3dbC0aad9671FDD31E58b2fcc6cF1Ca9947994

World3 (WAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of World3 (WAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WAI's tokenomics, explore WAI token's live price!

