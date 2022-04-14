Wormhole (W) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wormhole (W), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wormhole (W) Information W is the native token that powers the Wormhole platform. W is a native Solana SPL token and Ethereum ERC20 token that leverages Wormhole Native Token Transfers, and can be transferred seamlessly to any Wormhole-connected network. Official Website: https://wormhole.com Whitepaper: https://docs.wormhole.com/wormhole Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/85VBFQZC9TZkfaptBWjvUw7YbZjy52A6mjtPGjstQAmQ Buy W Now!

Wormhole (W) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wormhole (W), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 396.92M $ 396.92M $ 396.92M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 4.69B $ 4.69B $ 4.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 846.20M $ 846.20M $ 846.20M All-Time High: $ 1.85 $ 1.85 $ 1.85 All-Time Low: $ 0.05153567612287535 $ 0.05153567612287535 $ 0.05153567612287535 Current Price: $ 0.08462 $ 0.08462 $ 0.08462 Learn more about Wormhole (W) price

Wormhole (W) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wormhole (W) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of W tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many W tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand W's tokenomics, explore W token's live price!

