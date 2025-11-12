Velora (VLR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Velora (VLR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 2.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.47M
All-Time High: $ 0.07155
All-Time Low: $ 0.007237768003317002
Current Price: $ 0.007736

Velora (VLR) Information Velora DEX is a cross-chain intent-centric protocol that has processed over $125 billion in trading volume, providing DeFi blue chips like Aave, Morpho, and Pendle with a secure, efficient, and scalable execution layer. Velora DEX is a cross-chain intent-centric protocol that has processed over $125 billion in trading volume, providing DeFi blue chips like Aave, Morpho, and Pendle with a secure, efficient, and scalable execution layer. Official Website: https://www.velora.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.velora.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4e107a0000DB66f0E9Fd2039288Bf811dD1f9c74

Velora (VLR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Velora (VLR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VLR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VLR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VLR's tokenomics, explore VLR token's live price!

