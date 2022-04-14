RoboFi (VICS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RoboFi (VICS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RoboFi (VICS) Information RoboFi, a decentralized finance (Defi) platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots with IBO (Initial Bot Offering). With the effective use of blockchain technology, RoboFi seeks to bring consensus between bot creators and users in an ecosystem that encourages mutual financial growth and innovation. Official Website: https://www.robofi.io Whitepaper: https://robofi.io/download/RoboFi-Lite-Paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9bcab88763c33a95e73bc6dcf80fcf27a77090b2 Buy VICS Now!

RoboFi (VICS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 600.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.48M
All-Time High: $ 0.2998
All-Time Low: $ 0.024990913178639444
Current Price: $ 0.0258

RoboFi (VICS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RoboFi (VICS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VICS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VICS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VICS's tokenomics, explore VICS token's live price!

RoboFi (VICS) Price History
Analyzing the price history of VICS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

VICS Price Prediction
Want to know where VICS might be heading? Our VICS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

